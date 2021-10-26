 Skip to main content

Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 26, 2021 5:15am   Comments
Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday
  • The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index for the latest week is scheduled for release at 8:55 a.m. ET.
  • The S&P Corelogic Case-Shiller home price index for August will be released at 9:00 a.m. ET. The Case-Shiller's index is projected to increase a monthly 1.3% in August.
  • The Federal Housing Finance Agency house price index for August is scheduled for release at 9:00 a.m. ET. The FHFA's index has been rising to new records in the recent months. For August, analysts see the index increasing 1.3% on the month following a 1.4% growth in July.
  • Data on new home sales for September will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Sales for September are expected at 760,000, compared to August's 740,000 annual pace.
  • The Conference Board’s consumer confidence index for October is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. The consumer confidence index is expected to decline slightly to 109.0 in October from 109.3 in September.
  • The Richmond Fed's manufacturing index for October will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Analysts expect the index rising to a positive reading of 5 in October following a negative reading of 3 in the previous month.
  • The Treasury is set to auction 2-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.
  • Data on money supply for September will be released at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Check out the full economic calendar here

