Why Plug Power Shares Are Rising
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 25, 2021 3:21pm   Comments
Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG) shares are trading higher amid strength in EV-related names for the session. 

EV giant Tesla Inc's (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares are trading higher following news Hertz will order 100,000 Tesla vehicles by the end of 2022. Xpeng Inc - ADR (NYSE: XPEV) shares are meanwhile trading higher after a CNBC report highlighted the company launched upgraded semi-autonomous driving features.

Plug Power is an innovator of modern hydrogen and fuel cell technology. Plug Power has revolutionized the material handling industry with its full-service GenKey solution, which is designed to increase productivity, lower operating costs and reduce carbon footprints in a reliable and cost-effective way.

Plug Power has a 52-week high of $75.49 and a 52-week low of $13.69.

Posted-In: why it's movingNews

