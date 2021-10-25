Toll Brothers Forms JV With CanAm Capital For Student Housing Community In Florida
- Toll Brothers Inc’s (NYSE: TOL) Campus Living division and CanAm Capital Partners, the private-equity affiliate of CanAm Enterprises, have announced a joint venture to develop a student housing community at Florida International University in Miami, Florida.
- Toll Brothers Campus Living will manage the development, construction, marketing, and asset management of Lapis, a 1,086-bed, 293-unit student housing community.
- The joint venture has secured a $103 million construction loan facility from Ocean Bank.
- Price Action: TOL shares are trading higher by 0.49% at $60.7 on the last check Monday.
