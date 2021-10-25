 Skip to main content

Spirit Airlines Picks Pratt & Whitney GTF Engines To Power A320neo Aircraft
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 25, 2021 3:18pm   Comments
  • Spirit Airlines Inc (NYSE: SAVEhas signed an agreement with Pratt & Whitney, a Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE: RTX) business, for PW1100G-JM engines to power its latest order of new A320neo Family aircraft. Financial terms were not disclosed.
  • The company expects the deliveries from the firm 100-aircraft order to begin in 2023, and the agreement includes options for another 50 aircraft.
  • Additionally, Spirit and Pratt & Whitney entered into an EngineWise Comprehensive long-term maintenance agreement to service Spirit's fleet of aircraft.
  • Price Action: SAVE shares are trading lower by 0.61% at $22.86, while RTX is lower by 0.71% at $91.21 on the last check Monday.

