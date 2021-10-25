 Skip to main content

Vital Farms Launches First E-Commerce Store
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 25, 2021 3:23pm   Comments
Vital Farms Launches First E-Commerce Store
  • Vital Farms Inc (NASDAQ: VITLhas launched its first e-commerce storefront, "Vital Farms Farm Shop."
  • The launch will enable consumers to order Vital Farms products directly from the new online store.
  • Eleven Vital Farms' products, including butter, ghee, and select varieties of Egg Bites and Breakfast Bars, are available in the "Vital Farms Farm Shop."
  • Free shipping is available for all online orders over $59.99 with a delivery address in the continental U.S. 
  • The online shop is powered by Brand Driver, n e-commerce, digital brand management, and fulfillments solution from KeHE Distributors.
  • Price Action: VITL shares are trading higher by 2.31% at $17.74 on the last check Monday.

