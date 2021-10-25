 Skip to main content

Why Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 25, 2021 1:15pm
Benessere Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ: BENE) shares are trading higher on abnormally-high volume in relation with Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: DWAC).

Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. shares the same CEO as Digital World Acquisition Corp, Patrick Orlando.

Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that intends to focus its business combination search on technology-focused middle market and emerging growth companies in North, Central and South America, but may pursue an initial business combination target in any business or industry.

The stock has a 52-week high of $18.9 and a 52-week low of $9.84.

Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp shares were trading 13.8% higher at $13.26 per share at the time of publication.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Patrick Orlando

