Coinbase Users Faced Connectivity Issues
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 25, 2021 5:41pm   Comments
Coinbase Users Faced Connectivity Issues
  • Users faced outages in accessing Coinbase Global Inc's (NASDAQ: COIN) portfolio management, website, and app, as per Downdetector.com.
  • Coinbase tweeted experiencing intermittent connectivity issues for some pages on Coinbase Pro (web and mobile). 
  • It assured that trading does not appear impacted and its team is investigating and working to fix the issue while the funds are safe in the meantime.
  • The company provided some updates on the issue on its status page.
  • At 13:08 ET, the company said it resolved the issue causing intermittent connectivity issues for Coinbase Pro.
  • The shares of crypto-related companies are trading higher amid a rise in the price of Bitcoin.
  • Price Action: COIN shares closed higher by 8.21% at $325.54 on Monday.

