Amazon's Initiatives To Beat Supply Chain Blues
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 25, 2021 5:25pm   Comments
  • Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZNcomforted shoppers and industry watchers that it's well-prepared to avoid supply chain challenges during the holiday season.
  • Amazon's combination of planes, trucks, ships, and delivery vans, staffed up warehouses, has put it in an excellent position to "get customers what they want when they want it, wherever they are this holiday season.
  • Recently, Amazon preponed "Black Friday-worthy" deals to jumpstart the holiday shopping season.
  • Amazon invested more in inventory planning and partnerships with suppliers to stock up goods on hand and route them based on the urgency of need.
  • Amazon also doubled its shipping container processing capacity by increasing ports of entry and collaborated with more ocean freight carriers to secure space in "critical ports."
  • Price Action: AMZN shares closed lower by 0.46% at $3,320.37 on Monday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech

