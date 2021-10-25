 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tesla Launches First International Data Center In China
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 25, 2021 1:30pm   Comments
Share:
Tesla Launches First International Data Center In China
  • Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLAtweeted about the launch of its research center and a separate data center in Shanghai.
  • Tesla manufactures Model 3 sedans and Model Y sport-utility vehicles in the center, Reuters reports.
  • Tesla's first international auto research and development center employs software, electronics, materials, and charging engineers.
  • The new data center for factory production will store Tesla's operation data locally as per China's latest regulatory directive.
  • During the global semiconductor chip crisis over the past months, Tesla's research team tweaked some software programs and made adjustments to ease the pressure brought by the chip shortage.
  • Tesla shares are trading higher following news Hertz Global Holdings Inc (OTC: HTZZwill order 100,000 Tesla vehicles by the end of 2022.
  • Price Action: TSLA shares traded higher by 9.30% at $994.07 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

Tesla Supplier Panasonic Showcases EV Battery For Tesla: What You Need To Know
Tesla's FSD Beta V10.3 Rollout Has Braking Bug: What's Next?
Why Xpeng Shares Are Rising
Why Nio Shares Are Rising
Why Li Auto Shares Are Rising
Why Tesla's Hertz Deal Is a 'Feather In Its Cap' And An Indicator Of Broader EV Adoption
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com