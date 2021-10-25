Tesla Launches First International Data Center In China
- Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) tweeted about the launch of its research center and a separate data center in Shanghai.
- Tesla manufactures Model 3 sedans and Model Y sport-utility vehicles in the center, Reuters reports.
- Tesla's first international auto research and development center employs software, electronics, materials, and charging engineers.
- The new data center for factory production will store Tesla's operation data locally as per China's latest regulatory directive.
- During the global semiconductor chip crisis over the past months, Tesla's research team tweaked some software programs and made adjustments to ease the pressure brought by the chip shortage.
- Tesla shares are trading higher following news Hertz Global Holdings Inc (OTC: HTZZ) will order 100,000 Tesla vehicles by the end of 2022.
- Price Action: TSLA shares traded higher by 9.30% at $994.07 on the last check Monday.
