AEye Stock Popped As Roth Capital Sees 257% Upside
- Roth Capital analyst Suji Desilva initiated coverage of AEye Inc (NASDAQ: LIDR) with a Buy rating and $15 price target, implying a 257% upside.
- The analyst notes that AEye recently came public through a merger with special purpose acquisition company CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III that was announced in February 2021 and subsequently closed in August 2021.
- Desilva expects AEye's advanced iDAR platform to gain traction in higher-order L3/L4/L5 ADAS/AV auto models, emphasizing more sophisticated highway driving safety.
- Further, he believes a significant advantage of AEye's business model is using a high margin licensing/royalty-based revenue model with potential for gross margins of 80%-plus at scale.
- The analyst also thinks AEye has secured a Tier-1 automotive partnership with Continental affirming, in his view, the strength of the company's lidar technology platform.
- Price Action: LIDR shares closed higher by 5.95% at $4.45 on Monday.
Latest Ratings for LIDR
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Oct 2021
|Roth Capital
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
|Sep 2021
|Guggenheim
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
View More Analyst Ratings for LIDR
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: News Penny Stocks Price Target Initiation Small Cap Analyst Ratings Movers Tech Best of Benzinga