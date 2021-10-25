 Skip to main content

AEye Stock Popped As Roth Capital Sees 257% Upside
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 25, 2021 4:37pm   Comments
  • Roth Capital analyst Suji Desilva initiated coverage of AEye Inc (NASDAQ: LIDR) with a Buy rating and $15 price target, implying a 257% upside.
  • The analyst notes that AEye recently came public through a merger with special purpose acquisition company CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III that was announced in February 2021 and subsequently closed in August 2021. 
  • Desilva expects AEye's advanced iDAR platform to gain traction in higher-order L3/L4/L5 ADAS/AV auto models, emphasizing more sophisticated highway driving safety. 
  • Further, he believes a significant advantage of AEye's business model is using a high margin licensing/royalty-based revenue model with potential for gross margins of 80%-plus at scale. 
  • The analyst also thinks AEye has secured a Tier-1 automotive partnership with Continental affirming, in his view, the strength of the company's lidar technology platform.
  • Price Action: LIDR shares closed higher by 5.95% at $4.45 on Monday.

Latest Ratings for LIDR

DateFirmActionFromTo
Oct 2021Roth CapitalInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Sep 2021GuggenheimInitiates Coverage OnBuy

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
WGOKeybancDowngrades
THOKeybancDowngrades
OLPXJP MorganInitiates Coverage On32.0
OLPXMorgan StanleyInitiates Coverage On31.0
OLPXEvercore ISI GroupInitiates Coverage On50.0
