Apple Supplier Foxconn Said To Be In Talks With Indonesia For EV Investment

Key Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) supplier Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd (OTC: HNHPF) and an Indonesian government agency last week held discussions related to a possible electric vehicle investment in the country, Nikkei Asia reported on Sunday.

What Happened: The Taiwan-based Apple supplier, better known as Foxconn, reportedly plans to build electric vehicles and batteries in Indonesia, both for two and four-wheelers.

The investment, if it goes through, would be a huge boost for Indonesia as it looks to diversify itself as a key player in the global electric vehicle supply chain.

Foxconn chairman Young Liu met Indonesia's Investment Coordinating Board, as per the report.

Why It Matters: Foxconn last week revealed three electric vehicle prototypes that include a sedan, a sports utility vehicle and bus, and said it aims to turn electric vehicles into a $35 billion business in five years.

The Apple supplier had earlier this month confirmed a deal with pre-production electric vehicle startup Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) to buy its Ohio assembly plant and build electric vehicles there for its partner Fisker Inc (NYSE: FSR).

Indonesia is also the largest producer of nickel, a key ingredient used in making electric vehicle batteries.

Price Action: Foxconn shares closed marginally higher at $7.79 a share on Friday.

Photo: Courtesy of Foxconn