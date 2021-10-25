 Skip to main content

Apple Supplier Foxconn Said To Be In Talks With Indonesia For EV Investment
Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 25, 2021 4:25am   Comments
Key Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) supplier Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd (OTC: HNHPF) and an Indonesian government agency last week held discussions related to a possible electric vehicle investment in the country, Nikkei Asia reported on Sunday.

What Happened: The Taiwan-based Apple supplier, better known as Foxconn, reportedly plans to build electric vehicles and batteries in Indonesia, both for two and four-wheelers.

The investment, if it goes through, would be a huge boost for Indonesia as it looks to diversify itself as a key player in the global electric vehicle supply chain.

See Also: Apple Supplier Foxconn Unveils 3 EVs Including Sedan, SUV, Bus

Foxconn chairman Young Liu met Indonesia's Investment Coordinating Board, as per the report.

Why It Matters: Foxconn last week revealed three electric vehicle prototypes that include a sedan, a sports utility vehicle and bus, and said it aims to turn electric vehicles into a $35 billion business in five years.

The Apple supplier had earlier this month confirmed a deal with pre-production electric vehicle startup Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) to buy its Ohio assembly plant and build electric vehicles there for its partner Fisker Inc (NYSE: FSR).

Indonesia is also the largest producer of nickel, a key ingredient used in making electric vehicle batteries.

Price Action: Foxconn shares closed marginally higher at $7.79 a share on Friday.

Click here to check out Benzinga's EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news.

Photo: Courtesy of Foxconn

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: electric vehicles EVs foxconnNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Tech Media Best of Benzinga

