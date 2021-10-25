If You Invested $1,000 In Ford Stock When It Unveiled Mustang Mach-E, Here's How Much You Would Have Now

Nearly two years ago, Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) decided to piggyback on the iconic Mustang nameplate to crawl its way into the electric vehicle market as the auto market stood disrupted by the Elon Musk-led Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA).

The Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker launched the Mustang Mach-E in November 2019 and the five-door electric crossover went on sale in December 2020.

The electric crossover, which is seen as a Tesla Model 3 rival, has been grabbing attention with its more affordable price points and a gradual global expansion.

Mustang Mach-Es start at $42,895 and go up to $60,500 for the Mach-E GT variant.

In comparison, Tesla’s Model 3 lineup is priced in the $43,990 to $57,990 range after the latest price hikes that came over the weekend.

For the U.S. and the European market, Mustang Mach-E vehicles are currently built at a plant in Mexico.

In China, the Mustang Mach-E electric vehicles are made at the Changan manufacturing plant in Chongqing. Just last week, the automaker announced plans to begin delivery of the locally built Mustangs in the country by the year-end.

The Mach-E will compete with Tesla and the homegrown electric carmaker Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO) in China.

Ford and its legacy rival General Motors Co (NYSE: GM) are dedicating billions of dollars to switch to a full electric vehicle portfolio in the coming decades.

The Investment: If you invested $1,000 on Nov 17, 2019 — when Ford launched the Mach-E model — in the stock, the investment would have fetched handsome returns as of Friday.

A $1,000 investment on Nov. 17, 2019, would be worth $1,818.99 as of Friday, a whopping 81.89% gain for the investor.

Price Action: Ford shares closed 1.63% lower at $16.28 a share on Friday. The stock has risen 91.28% YTD.

Photo: Courtesy of Ford