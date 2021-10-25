Apple Co-Founder Steve Jobs' Handwritten Letter To Friend Expected To Fetch Up To $300,000 In Auction

A handwritten letter by late Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) co-founder Steve Jobs at age 18 that features his thoughts on Zen Buddhism is expected to fetch up to $300,000 in an auction, British auction house Bonhams said.

What Happened: The one-page note, written by Jobs in February 1974 and addressed to his childhood friend Tim Brown, will be auctioned off on Nov. 3.

The letter, written by Jobs just two years before he and Steve Wozniak co-founded Apple, is in response to a letter from Brown.

It expresses Jobs’ views on Zen Buddhism and his desire to visit India for the Kumbh Mela, a major Hindu pilgrimage and festival that is celebrated in a cycle of about 12 years.

Brown and Jobs went to Homestead High School in Cupertino, California, where Apple is now headquartered.

Why It Matters: Bonhams says on its website that the letter, which reveals Jobs’ spiritual and poetic side, is likely to fetch between $200,000 and $300,000 during the auction in Los Angeles.

This marks the first time a handwritten letter by Jobs has ever come to auction, as per the auction house.

Steve Jobs memorabilia items typically fetch a high price at auction as anything related to the late Apple co-founder is valued immensely by people around the world.

A single-page signed job application filled out by Jobs in 1973 sold for about $222,400 at auction in London, it was reported in March this year.

A copy of the Fortune magazine signed by Jobs had a minimum bid of $11,000 in an auction last year, according to a report by AppleInsider.

Price Action: Apple shares closed 0.5% lower in Friday’s trading at $148.69.

