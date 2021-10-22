 Skip to main content

Hubbell Hikes Dividend By 7%
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 22, 2021 2:33pm   Comments
  • Hubbell Inc (NYSE: HUBB) has declared a 7% increase in the common stock dividend rate.
  • Refecting the increase, the new annual payment will be $4.20 per share, or $1.05 per quarter, compared to the former rate of $3.92 per share, or $0.98 per quarter. 
  • The dividend will be paid on December 15, 2021, to shareholders of record on November 30, 2021, and ex-dividend on November 29, 2021.
  • Hubbell held cash and equivalents of $265.4 million as of June 30, 2021.
  • Price Action: HUBB shares are trading higher by 0.66% at $192.07 on the last check Friday.

