Roku Shares Trade Lower On Tussle With YouTube

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) YouTube will no longer allow Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) customers to download the YouTube or YouTube TV apps to their devices starting Dec. 9, CNBC reports.

The decision came after a months-long tussle between the companies that attracted the attention of Congress.

Anyone who buys a new Roku device after Dec. 9 will not be able to install YouTube apps.

Roku alleged Google of misusing its authoritative market power to force hostile terms on a competitor.