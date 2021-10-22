Roku Shares Trade Lower On Tussle With YouTube
Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) YouTube will no longer allow Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) customers to download the YouTube or YouTube TV apps to their devices starting Dec. 9, CNBC reports.
The decision came after a months-long tussle between the companies that attracted the attention of Congress.
Anyone who buys a new Roku device after Dec. 9 will not be able to install YouTube apps.
Roku alleged Google of misusing its authoritative market power to force hostile terms on a competitor.
- An email sent from a Google executive to Roku counters Google’s public statement that it did not ask Roku for special treatment before allowing YouTube apps on Roku devices.
- Roku alleged Google demanded special access to search data from Roku customers as a condition of allowing YouTube TV on Roku devices. Google also asked for prioritized search results for YouTube videos in Roku’s search feature.
- Roku agreed to those terms but also asked that Google not seek any additional data. However, Google would not commit to that.
- Google denied the allegations.
- YouTube and Roku compete not just with streaming video devices but also in digital ads.
- Alphabet shares are trading lower following a tweet from a Bloomberg reporter Oct. 21 stating Google is lowering its cut from subscriptions on Google Pay from 30% to 15%.
- ROKU Price Action: ROKU shares traded lower by 4.05% at $320.30 Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media Best of Benzinga