 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Pinterest Shares Are Falling Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 22, 2021 11:50am   Comments
Share:
Why Pinterest Shares Are Falling Today

Pinterest Inc (NYSE: PINS) is trading lower Friday amid weakness in social media stocks following worse-than-expected third-quarter financial results and soft fourth-quarter guidance from Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP).

Snap reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 17 cents per share, which beat the estimate of 8 cents per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $1.07 billion, which came in below the estimate of $1.1 billion.

Snap expects fourth-quarter revenue to be in a range of $1.165 billion to $1.205 billion versus the estimate of $1.36 billion.

The company said advertising revenue was negatively impacted by Apple Inc's (NASDAQ: AAPL) privacy changes surrounding advertising on mobile apps.

“We’re now operating at the scale necessary to navigate significant headwinds, including changes to the iOS platform that impact the way advertising is targeted, measured, and optimized, as well as global supply chain issues and labor shortages impacting our partners," said Evan Spiegel, CEO of Snap.

Snap owns one of the most popular social networking apps, Snapchat, in developed regions such as North America and Europe.

Pinterest operates a social media platform focused on image sharing designed to enable information discovery.

See Also: BofA On PayPal's Potential Pinterest Buyout

PINS Price Action: Pinterest has traded as high as $89.90 and as low as $48.29 over a 52-week period.

The stock was down 4.43% at $58.63 at time of publication.

Photo: Photo Mix from Pixabay.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PINS)

Snapchat Takes Other Social Media Stocks Down With It On Apple Privacy Changes Warning: What You Should Know
BofA On PayPal's Potential Pinterest Buyout
Why PayPal Stock Is Trading Lower Again Today
Economic Reports Reflect Labor Shortages and Moderate Economic Growth
48 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Why Jim Cramer Says PayPal Is Still A Buy Regardless Of Potential Pinterest Acquisition
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC Evan SpiegelNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com