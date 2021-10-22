 Skip to main content

Here's The First Peek At Jeff Bezos' $500M Superyacht
Phil Hall , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 22, 2021 11:22am   Comments
Here's The First Peek At Jeff Bezos' $500M Superyacht

Jeff Bezos is following up on his flight to the edge of space with an ocean cruise on what promises to be the world’s largest yacht, acquired for $500 million.

What Happened: The Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) founder is reportedly the owner of Project 721, the mega-vessel now under construction in the Netherlands. According to the AutoEvolution.com news site, the superyacht is known within the luxury Dutch shipyard Oceanco as “Project 721” and spans 417 feet in length. It also features three masts and a bowsprit.

The YouTube channel Dutch Yachting offered the first glimpse of Project 721, with footage captured by a drone flying above the shipyard. AutoEvolution.com reported that the superyacht is undergoing a final fitting-out and will be ready for delivery in 2022 after sea trials are completed.

Why It Matters: Bezos has not publicly confirmed that he is the owner of Project 721, though a Bloomberg report in May stated he commissioned the superyacht’s creation.

And while Bezos may stand out for the size and price of his vessel, he is hardly alone in taking pleasure in sailing. According to the National Marine Manufacturers Association, boat sales in the U.S. reached a 13-year high during 2020 as pandemic-induced lockdowns and social distancing encouraged people to spend their leisure hours on the open waves.

Photo: Screenshot of the Dutch Yachting video footage of Project 721.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Jeff Bezos Oceanco sailing superyacht

