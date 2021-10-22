A Look Into Consumer Defensive Sector Value Stocks

Understanding Value Stocks

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the consumer defensive sector:

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) - P/E: 5.0 Lifevantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) - P/E: 7.59 Natural Alternatives Intl (NASDAQ:NAII) - P/E: 8.04 Lincoln Educational Servs (NASDAQ:LINC) - P/E: 4.01 China Online Education Gr (NYSE:COE) - P/E: 9.01

Most recently, Alico reported earnings per share at 0.51, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at 0.66. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 5.56%, which has decreased by 0.63% from last quarter's yield of 6.19%.

Lifevantage saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.2 in Q3 to 0.31 now. Lifevantage does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Most recently, Natural Alternatives Intl reported earnings per share at 0.47, whereas in Q3 earnings per share sat at 0.3. Natural Alternatives Intl does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Lincoln Educational Servs's earnings per share for Q2 sits at 0.06, whereas in Q1, they were at 0.13. Lincoln Educational Servs does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

China Online Education Gr has reported Q2 earnings per share at -0.13, which has decreased by 360.0% compared to Q1, which was 0.05. China Online Education Gr does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.