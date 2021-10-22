 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Creatd Shares Soar On Signing TikTok's 'Tiny Mom' Household Celebrity
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 22, 2021 9:31am   Comments
Share:
Creatd Shares Soar On Signing TikTok's 'Tiny Mom' Household Celebrity
  • WHE Agency parent company Creatd Inc (NASDAQ: CRTD) has signed creator Alexis LaRue. The financial terms of the contract remain undisclosed.
  • The 22-year-old quickly gained popularity after she began sharing content portraying life as a new mother to twin daughters Elena and Camila, who, at seven months old, weigh 21 pounds each. 
  • Using TikTok, LaRue, who posts under @themejiafamily, has garnered outsized attention in a relatively short period. 
  • The Mejias, whose posts have received tens of millions of views to date, has already amassed nearly 0.8 million followers across their platforms.
  • I am confident that, by leveraging WHE's guidance and brand relationships and Creatd's Vocal platform and operational resources, this relationship will be a fruitful one for the Mejia family, WHE, and Creatd," WHE CEO Tracy Willis said.
  • Price Action: CRTD shares traded higher by 70.90% at $4.99 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CRTD)

12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
26 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
11 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
11 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs why it's movingNews Penny Stocks Movers Tech Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com