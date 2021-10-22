Creatd Shares Soar On Signing TikTok's 'Tiny Mom' Household Celebrity
- WHE Agency parent company Creatd Inc (NASDAQ: CRTD) has signed creator Alexis LaRue. The financial terms of the contract remain undisclosed.
- The 22-year-old quickly gained popularity after she began sharing content portraying life as a new mother to twin daughters Elena and Camila, who, at seven months old, weigh 21 pounds each.
- Using TikTok, LaRue, who posts under @themejiafamily, has garnered outsized attention in a relatively short period.
- The Mejias, whose posts have received tens of millions of views to date, has already amassed nearly 0.8 million followers across their platforms.
- I am confident that, by leveraging WHE's guidance and brand relationships and Creatd's Vocal platform and operational resources, this relationship will be a fruitful one for the Mejia family, WHE, and Creatd," WHE CEO Tracy Willis said.
- Price Action: CRTD shares traded higher by 70.90% at $4.99 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.
