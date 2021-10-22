 Skip to main content

Why Facebook Shares Are Sliding Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 22, 2021 8:44am   Comments
Why Facebook Shares Are Sliding Today

Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) is trading lower Friday following Snap Inc's (NASDAQ: SNAP) third-quarter financial results. 

Snap reported worse-than-expected third-quarter revenue results and issued fourth-quarter guidance below estimates. 

The company said advertising revenue was negatively impacted by Apple Inc's (NASDAQ: AAPL) privacy changes surrounding advertising on mobile apps.

Related Link: Snapchat Takes Other Social Media Stocks Down With It On Apple Privacy Changes Warning: What You Should Know

“We’re now operating at the scale necessary to navigate significant headwinds, including changes to the iOS platform that impact the way advertising is targeted, measured, and optimized, as well as global supply chain issues and labor shortages impacting our partners," said Evan Spiegel, CEO of Snap.

Snap owns one of the most popular social networking apps, Snapchat, in developed regions such as North America and Europe.

Facebook is the world's largest online social network.

FB Price Action: Facebook has traded as high as $384.33 and as low as $244.61 over a 52-week period.

The stock was down 4.27% at $327.30 at time of publication.

Photo: Coffee Bean from Pixabay.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

