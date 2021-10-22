Kontoor Brands Hikes Dividend By 15%
- Kontoor Brands Inc (NYSE: KTB) Board of Directors has increased the quarterly dividend by 15% to $0.46 per share of its common stock. The company's previous quarterly cash dividend was $0.40.
- The cash dividend will be payable on December 20, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 10, 2021.
- The company held $175.6 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021.
- Price Action: KTB shares closed higher by 1.74% at $51.50 on Thursday.
