Genesco Appoints Thomas George As Finance Chief
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 22, 2021 5:57am   Comments
  • Genesco Inc (NYSE: GCOhas appointed Thomas A. George as its senior vice president-finance and chief financial officer, effective October 20, 2021.
  • George has been the interim CFO since December 2020 and is expected to be the CFO till March 2024.
  • He had previously served as the CFO of the footwear company, Deckers Brands.
  • George graduated from the University of Southern California with a bachelor of science in business administration and is a Certified Public Accountant.
  • Price Action: GCO shares closed up 2.41% at $60.72 on Thursday.

