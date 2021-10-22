 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

54 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 22, 2021 5:12am   Comments
Share:
54 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers

  • Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DWAC) shares climbed 356.8% to close at $45.50 on Thursday following an announcement the company will merge with Trump Media & Technology Group.
  • Portillo's Inc. (NASDAQ: PTLO) rose 45.5% to settle at $29.10 after the company priced its IPO at $20 per share.
  • TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSC) shares gained 36.3% to close at $31.00 after Raymond James Financial announced it will acquire the company. TriState Capital announced better-than-expected Q3 earnings.
  • Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ: EAR) surged 34.9% to settle at $10.21.
  • Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: SGAM) jumped 32.9% to close at $12.80. Seaport Global Acquisition SPAC MergerpPartner, Redbox, recently reported that it will add 20+ free ad-supported TV channels to its streaming service.
  • Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTYX) gained 31.4% to close at $21.02 after pricing its IPO at $16 per share.
  • Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: DUO) surged 28.6% to settle at $1.35 after climbing 14% on Wednesday.
  • Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CNTX) gained 21% to close at $6.17 amid post-IPO volatility.
  • China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ: JRJC) rose 20.9% to settle at $9.13 after climbing around 22% on Wednesday.
  • Huadi International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: HUDI) gained 19.9% to close at $14.19.
  • Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCKT) jumped 16.6% to settle at $8.98. The company announced Q3 earnings results after the closing bell on Thursday.
  • Enfusion, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENFN) rose 16.5% to close at $19.81 after the company priced its IPO at $17 per share.
  • CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CLGN) climbed 15.9% to close at $20.00.
  • Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE: NLS) gained 15% to settle at $11.20.
  • Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNX) jumped 14% to settle at $22.57 after the company priced its 7.576 million share common stock offering at $19.80 per share.
  • DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE: DIDI) gained 13.8% to close at $9.81 following a Dow Jones report suggesting China's internet regulator suggested DiDi, Full Truck Alliance and Kanzhun explore listings in Hong Kong.
  • WeWork (NYSE: WE) climbed 13.5% to settle at $11.78. WeWork and BowX reported closing of business combination.
  • XORTX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: XRTX) gained 13.5% to close at $2.95.
  • Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ: DUOL) surged 12.8% to settle at $178.14.
  • Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) gained 12.4% to close at $3.71.
  • Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: CMMB) gained 11.1% to close at $11.13 after gaining around 8% on Wednesday.
  • Biotricity, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTCY) rose 10.7% to settle at $3.4750. Biotricity recently launched Biocare Cardiac application for Samsung's Galaxy Watch4 Series.
  • Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ: UNIT) jumped 10.7% to close at $14.40 following a Wednesday report suggesting Zayo held M&A talks with the company.
  • Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: SIOX) gained 9.8% to close at $2.36. Sio Gene Therapies reported interim safety and biomarker data from ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical study of AXO-AAV-GM1 gene therapy in GM1 gangliosidosis.
  • InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE: IHT) shares rose 9.7% to close at $3.86 after the company swung to a profit in the first quarter.
  • Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: KDMN) shares gained 9.5% to close at $9.42. Kadmon Holdings entered into a plan of merger agreement with Sanofi.
  • Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX) rose 9.3% to close at $148.60 after the company announced better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and issued guidance.
  • ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA) shares climbed 9% to close at $1.21 after the company reported pricing of public offering for $50 million of common stock.
  • China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ: CXDC) climbed 8.6% to close at $0.4885.
  • Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: RMED) gained 7.3% to settle at $3.22. HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Ra Medical Systems with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $12.
  • HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) gained 6.9% to close at $30.57 after the company issued FY22 EPS guidance above estimates and raised its dividend.
  • Valneva SE (NASDAQ: VALN) gained 6.8% to close at $44.84 after climbing over 18% on Wednesday. Valneva recently reported VLA2001 met both co-primary endpoints in the Phase 3 pivotal trial Cov-Compare.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ: HX) shares fell 51.6% to close at $9.14 on Thursday after jumping 98% on Wednesday. The company on Tuesday disclosed the resignation of its CEO and Chairman and announced the appointment of Yilin Wang as CEO.
  • Getnet Adquirência e Serviços para Meios de Pagamento S.A. (NASDAQ: GETVV) dropped 28.6% to close at $2.22
  • Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: PHCF) shares fell 22.1% to close at $1.94 after jumping over 22% on Wednesday.
  • Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVLG) fell 21.3% to close at $27.14 after the company reported results for the third quarter.
  • Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMCI) declined 18.4% to settle at $19.95. Treace reported grant of additional U.S. patent on instrumented bunion correction.
  • NOW Inc. (NYSE: DNOW) dropped 16.1% to close at $7.90.
  • uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ: UCL) fell 15.9% to settle at $3.12. uCloudlink's GlocalMe introduced Mini Turbo WiFi device.
  • Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ: VEV) fell 15.2% to settle at $4.25 after declining around 7% on Wednesday. Vicinity Motor recently entered a supply agreement with Electrovaya to provide battery systems for its line of Vicinity Lightning EV buses and fully electric VMC 1200 Class 3 trucks.
  • Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ: RWAY) dropped 11.6% to close at $12.90 after the company priced its IPO at $14.60 per share.
  • Shapeways Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SHPW) fell 11.5% to close at $9.58. Shapeways Holdings S-1 showed registration for 35.5 million share and 4 million warrants to buy shares shelf offering.
  • AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AGMH) dropped 10.7% to settle at $11.11.
  • AGM Group reported a supply deal with MinerVa Semi for 25K units of its 100 Terahash/Second MinerVa MV7 ASIC Crypto Mining Machines.
  • Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ: KALU) fell 10.5% to close at $102.04 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 results.
  • Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MFH) fell 10.5% to close at $3.00. Mercurity Fintech recently reports $5 million private placement of 571 million shares at $0.00875 per share.
  • Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CEI) dipped 10.5% to close at $1.62 after gaining 7% on Wednesday.
  • Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALPP) fell 10.3% to close at $3.65. Alpine 4 Holdings said that it has acquired Identified Technologies.
  • Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDIG) fell 10.1% to settle at $25.99. Stronghold Digital Mining gained 52% on Wednesday after the company priced its IPO at $19 per share.
  • The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: COCO) dipped 9.9% to close at $13.52 after pricing its IPO at $15 per share.
  • Lindsay Corporation (NYSE: LNN) dropped 9% to close at $145.02 following downbeat quarterly earnings.
  • OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: OMF) declined 8.2% to close at $55.35 following Q3 results.
  • TechnipFMC plc (NYSE: FTI) shares fell 8.2% to settle at $7.43 after reporting a loss for the third quarter.
  • Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE: GTLS) fell 6.3% to close at $170.02 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 results.
  • ABB Ltd (NYSE: ABB) fell 6.2% to close at $32.86 after the company reported downbeat Q3 sales and lowered 2021 guidance.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ABB + ADMA)

ABB Stock Slips After Q3 Results, Hints On Supply Chain Constraints
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
38 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Recap: ABB Q3 Earnings
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayNews Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com