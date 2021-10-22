 Skip to main content

Stellantis, Samsung SDI Collaborate To Produce EV Battery For North America
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 22, 2021 6:48am   Comments
  • Stellantis NV (NYSE: STLA) and Samsung SDI Co Ltd (OTC: SSDIYagreed to form a joint venture to produce battery cells and modules for North America as planned.
  • Targeted to start in 2025, the plant intends to have an initial annual production capacity of 23-gigawatt hours, with the ability to increase up to 40-gigawatt hours in the future. The location of the new facility is currently under review.
  • “With the forthcoming battery plants coming online, we will be well-positioned to compete and ultimately win in the North American electric vehicle market,” Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares said.
  • Stellantis plans to invest over €30 billion through 2025 in electrification and software development.
  • Price Action: STLA shares closed higher by 0.46% at $19.67 on Thursday.

