Tesla Data Storage System Hacked By Dutch Forensic Researchers

A team of forensic researchers from the Netherlands Forensic Institute has decrypted Tesla Inc’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) data storage system, Reuters reported on Thursday, citing the company.

What Happened: The data hack provides access related to Tesla’s driving data-storage system that could be deployed to investigate accidents related to the company's vehicles.

The Netherland-based NFI, a government forensic agency, said the discovery provides access to a lot more data than what the investigators were aware of before, including the operation of its driver assistance system Autopilot.

The agency said Tesla had met the data requests from Dutch authorities in the past but didn't not include a lot of useful data.

The agency said it has shared data from Models S, 3, X and Y at a conference of the European Association for Accident Research for other analysts to study.

Why It Matters: Several Tesla cars that utilize the autopilot, or the advanced driver-assistance program, have been involved in accidents — a number of these accidents taking place after dark.

Further, China had earlier this year asked officials to not park their Tesla vehicles inside government compounds due to security concerns. Tesla later agreed to store data locally in the country.

Price Action: Tesla shares closed 3.26% higher at $894 a share on Thursday.