Alec Baldwin Fires Prop Gun On 'Rust' Set, Killing 1, Injuring Another

Actor Alec Baldwin, 63, reportedly fired a prop gun on the sets of “Rust” Thursday, killing the film’s director of photography and injuring its director.

What Happened: Halyna Hutchins, 42, was killed and Joel Souza, 48, was left injured at the sets of the Western in Santa Fe County, Juan Rios, a spokesman for the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office, said, as reported by The New York Times.

The shooting reportedly took place in the middle of a scene that was under rehearsal or while it was being filmed.

“We’re trying to determine right now how and what type of projectile was used in the firearm,” said Rios.

Why It Matters: No charges have been filed in the indecent, as per New York Times.

Hutchins was flown to the University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque where she died, as per Rios.

Souza was taken to CHRISTUS St. Vincent Regional Medical Center in Santa Fe, as per the Times. Information on his condition was not immediately available.

Baldwin was questioned by investigators late Thursday, as per a report from the Santa Fe New Mexican.

A New Mexican reporter and photographer said that Baldwin was seen in tears on Thursday.

Read Next: Donald Trump Announces New Social Media Platform 'TRUTH Social:' All You Need To Know

Photo: Courtesy of Wikimedia