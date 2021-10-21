 Skip to main content

Elon Musk Becomes $373M Richer After Tesla's Stock Rise, Far And Away The World's Wealthiest Person
Chris Katje , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 21, 2021 6:12pm   Comments
Elon Musk Becomes $373M Richer After Tesla's Stock Rise, Far And Away The World's Wealthiest Person

The gap between Elon Musk and the other ultra-wealthy continues to widen with increased valuations for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) and SpaceX.

What Happened: Tesla shares hit a high of $900.00 Thursday, nearly hitting their all-time high of $900.40, after releasing third-quarter earnings.

 The stock closed at $894, up 3% on the day, setting a split-adjusted record close for shares of the electric vehicle company.

Musk’s Wealth: Musk added $373 million to his personal wealth Thursday, according to Bloomberg’s Billionaire Index. The additional value takes Musk’s net worth to $242 billion, a gain of $72 billion in the year-to-date period.

Musk is now worth $45 billion more than Jeff Bezos ($197 billion), the founder of Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN).

Bernard Arnault ranks third at $163 billion.

Over the weekend, it was reported Musk is worth more than Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) founder Bill Gates and Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKA)(NYSE: BRKB) CEO Warren Buffett combined.

Gates is third on the list with a wealth of $133 billion and Buffett ranks 10th at $105 billion.

Related Link: 5 Things You Might Not Know About Elon Musk 

Musk has been criticized by some for not giving away more of his wealth. Gates and Buffett have given away billions of dollars over the years and supported charities, schools and organizations. As Musk’s wealth grows, more calls for his philanthropic efforts could continue.

Musk added $11 billion to his wealth with a $100 billion valuation recently given to SpaceX, according to Bloomberg. An analyst recently predicted Musk’s wealth could hit $1 trillion in the future thanks to the success and rising valuation of SpaceX.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

