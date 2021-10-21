Grocery Outlet Goes Online In Partnership With Instacart
- Grocery Outlet Holding Corp (NASDAQ: GO) has announced a partnership with Instacart on a pilot program to make its bargain shopping experience available online for the first time.
- The program is set to run for six months across 68 of Grocery Outlet's California stores.
- Through Instacart, products from Grocery Outlet's independently owned and operated stores will be available for same-day delivery.
- "The pandemic has changed the retail experience and how people shop—advancing e-commerce by a decade in just a year and a half," said CEO Eric Lindberg.
- Price Action: GO shares are trading higher by 2.04% at $23.52 on the last check Thursday.
