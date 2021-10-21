 Skip to main content

Grocery Outlet Goes Online In Partnership With Instacart
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 21, 2021 3:57pm   Comments
  • Grocery Outlet Holding Corp (NASDAQ: GOhas announced a partnership with Instacart on a pilot program to make its bargain shopping experience available online for the first time.
  • The program is set to run for six months across 68 of Grocery Outlet's California stores.
  • Through Instacart, products from Grocery Outlet's independently owned and operated stores will be available for same-day delivery.
  • "The pandemic has changed the retail experience and how people shop—advancing e-commerce by a decade in just a year and a half," said CEO Eric Lindberg.
  • Price Action: GO shares are trading higher by 2.04% at $23.52 on the last check Thursday.

