 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why PayPal Stock Is Trading Lower Again Today
Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 21, 2021 12:39pm   Comments
Share:

PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) shares are trading lower following a Wednesday Bloomberg report suggesting the company is exploring the purchase of Pinterest (NYSE: PINS).

Bloomberg reported: "San Jose, California-based PayPal has recently approached Pinterest about a potential deal, the people said, asking not to be identified because the talks are private. The companies have discussed a potential price of around $70 a share, which would value Pinterest at roughly $39 billion, one of the people said."

Pinterest spiked higher following the report on Wednesday.

PayPal was spun off from eBay in 2015 and provides electronic payment solutions to merchants and consumers, with a focus on online transactions. 

PayPal has a 52-week high of $310.16 and a 52-week low of $174.81. 

The stock was trading 5.03% lower at $245.36 per share at the time of publication.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PYPL)

This Beauty Product Store Has A Better One-Year Return Than Facebook, Apple, Disney And Paypal
Economic Reports Reflect Labor Shortages and Moderate Economic Growth
Why Jim Cramer Says PayPal Is Still A Buy Regardless Of Potential Pinterest Acquisition
Why PayPal Shares Are Falling
PayPal Looks To Buy Pinterest In $39B Deal: Report
10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com