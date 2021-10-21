48 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ: HX) shares surged 98.4% to settle at $18.87 on Wednesday on above-average volume. The company on Tuesday disclosed the resignation of its CEO and Chairman and announced the appointment of Yilin Wang as CEO.
- Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDIG) gained 52.1% to close at $28.90 after the company priced its IPO at $19 per share.
- Shapeways Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SHPW) rose 51.5% to settle at $10.83. Shapeways introduced Otto Software-as-a-Service, giving manufacturers free access to powerful 3D printing manufacturing services.
- X Financial (NYSE: XYF) gained 29.7% to settle at $6.46.
- Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: SESN) jumped 25.7% to close at $1.27 on Wednesday. The FDA granted Sesen Bio’s request for a Type A meeting to discuss the Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls (CMC) issues raised in the Complete Response Letter for Vicineum for BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.
- Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: PHCF) climbed 22.7% to settle at $2.49.
- China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ: JRJC) gained 21.6% to settle at $7.55.
- Valneva SE (NASDAQ: VALN) jumped 18.6% to close at $41.99 after dropping 10% on Tuesday. The company recently reported VLA2001 met both co-primary endpoints in the Phase 3 pivotal trial Cov-Compare.
- Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) jumped 18% to close at $8.72 after Bitcoin climbed above $65,000 amid the debut of a bitcoin futures ETF.
- Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFR) shares surged 17.2% to settle at $8.73 after Bitcoin climbed above $65,000 amid the debut of a bitcoin futures ETF.
- SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS) gained 17% to close at $2.76.
- Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDUS) shares gained 16.4% to close at $17.99. The Menarini Group and Radius Health announced topline results from the EMERALD Phase 3 study evaluating elacestrant as second- or third-line monotherapy in ER+/HER2- advanced/metastatic breast cancer patients.
- KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE: KULR) rose 16.3% to settle at $2.43. Alliance Global Partners recently initiated coverage on KULR Tech Group with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $3.5.
- DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: DICE) gained 16.1% to close at $31.41.
- Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ: GAMB) climbed 15.4% to close at $12.69.
- Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE: CLW) jumped 14.9% to close at $41.69 after RBC Capital upgraded the stock from Sector Perform to Outperform and raised its price target from $32 to $50.
- Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE: PBT) rose 14.5% to settle at $8.20.
- ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: WISH) surged 14.5% to close at $6.09, possibly amid continued retail investor interest on social media forums.
- Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) rose 12.8% to settle at $62.68 following a Bloomberg report suggesting PayPal is exploring an acquisition of Pinterest.
- Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE: YRD) gained 12.1% to settle at $4.18.
- Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLMA) gained 11.9% to settle at $30.00. Sean Bohen, President and CEO at Olema Pharmaceuticals recently made a large buy and sell of company shares on October 14.
- Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: GRNQ) gained 11.3% to settle at $1.04 after declining 6% on Tuesday.
- Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRKA) climbed 11.2% to close at $1.79 after surging around 9% on Tuesday. The company, last month, said it swung to a loss in the fourth quarter.
- Huadi International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: HUDI) gained 10.7% to settle at $11.84.
- BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ: BTCS) rose 10.6% to close at $7.18.
- HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HIVE) climbed 9.1% to close at $3.97.
- Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ: JFIN) rose 8.6% to close at $4.28.
- IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ: ICCM) shares gained 5.7% to close at $6.39. IceCure Medical recently reported updated regulatory strategy in China for the IceSense3® system to treat cancerous tumors with cryoablation.
- Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) rose 5.4% to close at $8.78. Ocugen will present pre-clinical data for OCU410 at 2nd Annual Dry AMD Therapeutic Development Conference Oct. 20.
- First Wave BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: FWBI) shares rose 5% to close at $2.95. First Wave BioPharma recently reported FDA clearance of IND application for Phase 2a PASSPORT trial of FW-ICI-AC as treatment for immune checkpoint inhibitor-associated colitis.
Losers
- ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATIP) shares dipped 21.6% to close at $2.86 on Wednesday after the company reported preliminary Q3 revenue of approximately $159 million, well below the consensus of $170.42 million.
- Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) fell 18% to close at $6.38. Vinco Ventures announced its CEO and Chairman Christopher Ferguson has resigned from the company, effective Oct. 25, 2021.
- Grove, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRVI) shares fell 15.5% to close at $6.46 after jumping around 24% on Tuesday. The company’s board recently approved up to 1 million share repurchase authorization.
- HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: HCWB) dropped 14.9% to close at $2.74 after gaining 13% on Tuesday.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) dipped 14.8% to close at $136.86 after Politico reported the company may be facing more serious manufacturing issues with its COVID-19 vaccine candidate. The company is finding it tough to meet the purity standards set forth by the Food and Drug Administration and its vaccine candidate could reach full licensure only by the end of 2022, the report said.
- Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCSG) fell 14% to settle at $20.02 after the company reported a decline in Q3 earnings and sales results.
- Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) dipped 14% to close at $2.40.
- Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: KAVL) fell 12.9% to settle at $1.96 after jumping around 40% on Tuesday.
- Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AERI) dipped 11.9% to settle at $11.60. Aerie Pharma’s 8-K showed interim CFO Christopher Staten resigned.
- The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLB) dropped 10.9% to close at $5.00.
- The OLB Group recently announced the launch of a Bitcoin mining operation with an initial 100 Antminer S19j Pro mining computers.
- Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT) dipped 9.7% to settle at $44.21 following the company's Q1 earnings report.
- Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALPP) fell 9.6% to close at $4.07. Alpine 4 Holdings debuted on the Nasdaq and announced the acquisition of Identified Technologies.
- Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: DMS) dropped 9.5% to settle at $6.39. DMS reported preliminary, unaudited third-quarter results.
- WD-40 Company (NASDAQ: WDFC) dipped 8.8% to settle at $209.20 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results and issued FY22 EPS guidance below estimates.
- Enjoy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENJY) fell 7.2% to close at $10.18.
- Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DNA) fell 7% to settle at $13.77. Quest Diagnostics reported a deal with Texas Dept. of State Health Services to provide COVID-19 Kindergarten through grade 12 school testing services.
- Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRMD) fell 5.7% to close at $2.64.
- Baker Hughes Company (NYSE: BKR) fell 5.7% to close at $25.35 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 results.
