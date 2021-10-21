 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Penske Automotive Hikes Dividend By 2.2%
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 21, 2021 5:45am   Comments
Share:
Penske Automotive Hikes Dividend By 2.2%
  • Penske Automotive Group Inc (NYSE: PAGBoard of Directors has increased the company's dividend by 2.2% to $0.46 per share. 
  • The dividend is payable December 1, 2021, to shareholders of record on November 10, 2021.
  • On July 21, 2021, Penske announced an increase in the quarterly dividend to $0.45 per share.
  • The company held $165.2 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021.
  • Price Action: PAG shares closed higher by 0.64% at $103.73 on Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PAG)

A Look Into Penske Automotive Group's Price Over Earnings
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Dividends

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com