Penske Automotive Hikes Dividend By 2.2%
- Penske Automotive Group Inc (NYSE: PAG) Board of Directors has increased the company's dividend by 2.2% to $0.46 per share.
- The dividend is payable December 1, 2021, to shareholders of record on November 10, 2021.
- On July 21, 2021, Penske announced an increase in the quarterly dividend to $0.45 per share.
- The company held $165.2 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021.
- Price Action: PAG shares closed higher by 0.64% at $103.73 on Wednesday.
