 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Economic Data Scheduled For Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 21, 2021 4:11am   Comments
Share:
Economic Data Scheduled For Thursday
  • Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect jobless claims increasing to 300,000 for the October 16 week from 293,000 in the previous week.
  • The Philadelphia Fed manufacturing index for October is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. The index is expected to decline to 25.0 in October from previous reading of 30.7.
  • Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller is set to speak at 9:00 a.m. ET.
  • Data on existing home sales for September will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Existing home sales are projected to increase to a 6.030 million annual rate for September.
  • The index of leading economic indicators for September is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. The LEI is expected to increase 0.5% in September following August's gain of 0.9%.
  • The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage will be released at 10:30 a.m. ET.
  • The Treasury is set to auction 4-and 8-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams will speak at 9:00 p.m. ET.

Check out the full economic calendar here

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Economic DataNews Economics Pre-Market Outlook Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com