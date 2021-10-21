Economic Data Scheduled For Thursday
- Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect jobless claims increasing to 300,000 for the October 16 week from 293,000 in the previous week.
- The Philadelphia Fed manufacturing index for October is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. The index is expected to decline to 25.0 in October from previous reading of 30.7.
- Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller is set to speak at 9:00 a.m. ET.
- Data on existing home sales for September will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Existing home sales are projected to increase to a 6.030 million annual rate for September.
- The index of leading economic indicators for September is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. The LEI is expected to increase 0.5% in September following August's gain of 0.9%.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage will be released at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 4-and 8-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams will speak at 9:00 p.m. ET.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Economic DataNews Economics Pre-Market Outlook Markets