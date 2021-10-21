'Squid Game' Is Not Just Boosting Netflix's Business In India, It's Also Bringing Massive Sales For Food Delivery Apps

"Squid Game," which is currently the most popular show on Netflix Inc's (NASDAQ: NFLX) streaming service, has indirectly impacted the sales of Korean food on India's popular food delivery apps, with one of the lead players Zomato Ltd seeing an increase of 45% in the number of Korean dishes being ordered.

What Happened: A Moneycontrol report has linked the rising popularity of the Netflix show with an increase in sales of Korean food in India, with Zomato reporting that sales of dishes such as Kimchi fried rice, Tteokbokki, and Bibimbap have increased by over 45% since "Squid Games" first aired on the streaming service.

Why It Matters: Squid Game has proven to be a "mind-boggling" hit on the streaming platform, with 142 million viewers watching the show in the first four weeks of its release, as per Netflix.

The Korean series is currently Netflix's most popular show after overtaking "Bridgerton" and is reported to have generated $891 million in impact value for the Los Gatos-based firm.

Netflix also reported stronger than expected growth for the third quarter, with Squid Game playing a significant role in helping it add 4.4 million net new paid subscribers in the three months.

