Why Molina Healthcare Shares Are Rising

Shares of healthcare providers and insurers, including Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: MOH) are trading higher in sympathy with Anthem, which gained after reporting better-than-expected third-quarter results and raising FY21 guidance.

Anthem reported quarterly earnings of $6.79 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $6.39 by 6.3%. Anthem also reported quarterly sales of $35.50 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $35.30 billion by 1%.

Molina Healthcare offers healthcare plans focused on Medicaid-related solutions for low-income families and individuals. Molina Healthcare's health plans are operated by a network of subsidiaries, each of which is licensed as a health maintenance organization (HMO).

Molina Healthcare has a 52-week high of $293.58 and a 52-week low of $183.03.