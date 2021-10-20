Why ContextLogic Shares Are Rising

ContextLogic Inc (NASDAQ: WISH) shares are trading higher, possibly amid continued retail investor interest on social media forums. ContextLogic is otherwise trading lower by 36% over the past three months amid retail-driven volatility in the name.

ContextLogic will report its third-quarter 2021 financial results after the close of the market on Wednesday, November 10. Wish will host a live conference call and webcast to discuss the results that afternoon at 5 p.m. ET.

ContextLogic is an online shopping store. The store provides personalized products, clothing products, accessories, gaming products and equipment, cosmetics, plastic products, mobile covers and other products. ContextLogic derives a majority of revenue from Europe.

ContextLogic has a 52-week high of $32.85 and a 52-week low of $4.61.