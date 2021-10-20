Helbiz Partners With Mapping Company Fantasmo To Integrate Parking Technology
- Helbiz Inc (NASDAQ: HLBZ) has partnered with mapping company Fantasmo to integrate hyper-accurate parking technology into its e-scooter app.
- The company expects the integration to roll out across its fleet in Miami, Florida, with plans to expand to other markets.
- Fantasmo's Camera Positioning Standard (CPS) technology can detect the exact location of e-scooters and validate parking within 8 inches or less with a phone camera.
- CPS technology uses data connections and cameras to capture the precise mapping and position of each device and does not require any infrastructure like satellites, beacons, or radios.
- To unlock and park each e-scooter, riders will scan the QR code and surrounding area with their phone camera, which notifies Helbiz of the device's exact location and whether or not it is parked within city-approved areas.
- Price Action: HLBZ shares are trading lower by 0.78% at $11.47 on the last check Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.