 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Sleep Number Enters Partnership With Los Angeles Rams
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 20, 2021 1:32pm   Comments
Share:
Sleep Number Enters Partnership With Los Angeles Rams
  • Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ: SNBRhas partnered with the Los Angeles Rams by becoming the national football league's official Sleep and Wellness Partner.
  • Sleep Number will provide sleep expertise to Rams players, coaches, and athletic trainers.
  • "Sleep Number is excited to provide NFL players with the proven quality sleep delivered by their 360 smart beds," said Kevin Brown, EVP and Chief Marketing Officer, Sleep Number.
  • The partnership with the Rams is Sleep Number's fourth NFL club-level relationship in addition to the Dallas Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs, and the Minnesota Vikings.
  • Price Action: SNBR shares are trading higher by 1.72% at $90.43 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SNBR)

11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Why Sleep Number Shares Are Falling
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com