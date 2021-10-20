Sleep Number Enters Partnership With Los Angeles Rams
- Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ: SNBR) has partnered with the Los Angeles Rams by becoming the national football league's official Sleep and Wellness Partner.
- Sleep Number will provide sleep expertise to Rams players, coaches, and athletic trainers.
- "Sleep Number is excited to provide NFL players with the proven quality sleep delivered by their 360 smart beds," said Kevin Brown, EVP and Chief Marketing Officer, Sleep Number.
- The partnership with the Rams is Sleep Number's fourth NFL club-level relationship in addition to the Dallas Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs, and the Minnesota Vikings.
- Price Action: SNBR shares are trading higher by 1.72% at $90.43 on the last check Wednesday.
