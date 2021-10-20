Thinking About Buying Stock In Qualcomm, Microsoft, Micron, Johnson & Johnson Or BP?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why a stock is moving.

Analysts and brokerage firms often use ratings when they issue stock recommendations to stock traders.

Analysts arrive at stock ratings by researching public financial statements, communicating with executives and customers and following industry trends.

Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh maintained QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) with a Buy and lowered the price target from $180 to $165.

Qualcomm is trading lower by 0.2% at $132.27.

Jefferies analyst Brent Thill maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) with a Buy and raised the price target from $345 to $375.

Microsoft is trading flat at $308.41.

Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh downgraded Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $90 to $75.

Micron is trading higher by 1.9% at $68.85.

Raymond James analyst Jayson Bedford maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) with an Outperform and lowered the price target from $183 to $178.

Johnson & Johnson is trading lower by 0.3% at $163.38.

Raymond James analyst Justin Jenkins maintained BP plc (NYSE: BP) with an Outperform and raised the price target from $30 to $33.

BP is trading higher by 0.9% at $30.13.