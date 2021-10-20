 Skip to main content

China Yuchai Forms JV To Develop Fuel Cell Powertrain Systems
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 20, 2021 10:10am   Comments
  • China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE: CYD) subsidiary Yuchai Xin-Lan New Energy Power Technology Co., Ltd. has entered into a cooperation agreement to further develop hydrogen energy applications with fuel cell powertrain systems in the Beijing, Tianjin, and Hebei markets. The financial terms of the arrangement were not disclosed.
  • Beijing Xing Shun Da Bus Co., Ltd. and Yuchai Xin-Lan will form a joint venture in the Daxing District of Beijing to research, develop and manufacture fuel cell powertrain systems for on- and off-road applications. 
  • The joint venture partners will also combine their resources and capabilities to advance the development of core fuel cell power system components.
  • Price Action: CYD shares traded higher by 2.07% at $13.32 on the last check Wednesday.

