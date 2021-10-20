 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

3 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 20, 2021 7:36am   Comments
Share:
3 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

United Health Products

The Trade: United Health Products, Inc. (OTC: UEEC) CEO Brian D. Thom acquired a total of 27102 shares at an average price of $0.95. The insider spent $25,746.90 to acquire those shares.

What’s Happening: The company’s shares jumped around 7% over the previous six months

What United Health Products Does: United Health Products is a US-based company. It mainly manufactures and markets a patented hemostatic gauze for the healthcare and wound care sectors.

Windtree Therapeutics

The Trade: Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: WINT) Director James Huang acquired a total of 50000 shares shares at an average price of $1.90. The insider spent $95,135.00 to buy those shares.

What’s Happening: Windtree Therapeutics, during August, reported a Q2 loss of $1.42 per share.

What Windtree Therapeutics Does: Windtree Therapeutics Inc is a development-stage biotechnology company focused on developing KL4 surfactant therapies for respiratory diseases. Its technology platform includes a synthetic, peptide-containing surfactant and novel drug delivery technologies that deliver aerosolized KL4 surfactant without invasive procedures.

Live Current Media

The Trade: Live Current Media Inc. (OTC: LIVC) Director Amir Vahabzadeh acquired a total of 9000 shares at an average price of $0.19. To acquire these shares, it cost $1,701.00.

What’s Happening: The company’s stock has jumped over 400% since the start of the year.

What Live Current Media Does: Live Current Media Inc is a digital technology company involved in the entertainment industry. Currently, the company is developing two projects, SPRT MTRX for App Store and Play Store and Boxing.com FEDERATION.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (LIVC + UEEC)

3 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Penny Stocks Insider BuyingNews Penny Stocks Insider Trades Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com