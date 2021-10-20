3 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying
When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.
United Health Products
The Trade: United Health Products, Inc. (OTC: UEEC) CEO Brian D. Thom acquired a total of 27102 shares at an average price of $0.95. The insider spent $25,746.90 to acquire those shares.
What’s Happening: The company’s shares jumped around 7% over the previous six months
What United Health Products Does: United Health Products is a US-based company. It mainly manufactures and markets a patented hemostatic gauze for the healthcare and wound care sectors.
Windtree Therapeutics
The Trade: Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: WINT) Director James Huang acquired a total of 50000 shares shares at an average price of $1.90. The insider spent $95,135.00 to buy those shares.
What’s Happening: Windtree Therapeutics, during August, reported a Q2 loss of $1.42 per share.
What Windtree Therapeutics Does: Windtree Therapeutics Inc is a development-stage biotechnology company focused on developing KL4 surfactant therapies for respiratory diseases. Its technology platform includes a synthetic, peptide-containing surfactant and novel drug delivery technologies that deliver aerosolized KL4 surfactant without invasive procedures.
Live Current Media
The Trade: Live Current Media Inc. (OTC: LIVC) Director Amir Vahabzadeh acquired a total of 9000 shares at an average price of $0.19. To acquire these shares, it cost $1,701.00.
What’s Happening: The company’s stock has jumped over 400% since the start of the year.
What Live Current Media Does: Live Current Media Inc is a digital technology company involved in the entertainment industry. Currently, the company is developing two projects, SPRT MTRX for App Store and Play Store and Boxing.com FEDERATION.
