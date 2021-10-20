3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Bloom Energy

The Trade: Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) EVP Engineering and CTO Swaminathan Venkataraman acquired a total of 10000 shares. The insider also sold a total of 4926 shares at an average price of $21.30.

What’s Happening: Truist Securities, last week, initiated coverage on Bloom Energy with a Hold rating and announced a price target of $25.

What Bloom Energy Does: Bloom Energy Corp is engaged in providing electric power solutions. The solution of the company includes a bloom energy server which is a stationary power generation platform to provide uninterrupted power.

E2open Parent Holdings

The Trade: E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ETWO) CEO Michael Farlekas acquired a total of 40000 shares at an average price of $11.08. To acquire these shares, it cost $443,398.00.

What’s Happening: E2open Parent recently reported better-than-expected Q2 non-GAAP sales results.

What E2open Parent Holdings Does: E2open Parent Holdings Inc is an end-to-end and cloud-based supply chain management SaaS platform. The company's software combines networks, data and applications to provide a deeply embedded, mission-critical platform that allows customers to optimize the supply chain across channel shaping, business planning, logistics, global trade, manufacturing and supply management.

Riley Exploration Permian

The Trade: Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE: REPX) 10% owner Gerald Alvin Libin, Balmon Investments Ltd bought a total of 3291 shares at an average price of $26.00. The insider spent $85,552.51 to buy those shares.

What’s Happening: The company, during August, posted upbeat quarterly sales.

What Riley Exploration Permian Does: Riley Exploration Permian Inc is engaged in the business of exploration for and production of oil and natural gas. The company operations are in Kansas Properties, Tennessee Properties, among others.