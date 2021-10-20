 Skip to main content

52 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 20, 2021 5:18am   Comments
Gainers

 

  • Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ: HX) shares climbed 42.6% to close at $9.51 on Tuesday. Xiaobai Maimai said Xiaobao An resigned as CEO.
  • Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: KAVL) shares surged 39.8% to close at $2.25 on Tuesday after surging 18% on Monday. Kaival Brands Innovations recently announced plans to launch distribution of its products in the U.K.
  • Huadi International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: HUDI) gained 26% to settle at $10.70.
  • Grove, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRVI) gained 23.8% to close at $7.64. Grove’s board approved up to 1 million share repurchase authorization.
  • Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DNA) climbed 20.2% to close at $14.81.
  • Bon Natural Life Limited (NASDAQ: BON) gained 17.1% to settle at $6.86.
  • Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) rose 15.8% to settle at $11.66. Tilray confirmed Tuesday the expansion of its leadership team with the appointment of Blair MacNeil as president of Tilray Canada.
  • Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE: YMM) gained 15.2% to settle at $16.56.
  • BiomX Inc. (NYSE: PHGE) rose 15% to close at $2.45. BiomX announced results from its Phase 2 study to assess BX001 to improve the appearance of skin in acne-prone subjects.
  • Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE: YRD) surged 14.8% to settle at $3.73.
  • InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ: IFRX) shares gained 14.5% to close at $2.77 after the company announced it was awarded an up to roughly $50.7 million grant by the German government to advance the development of vilobelimab for the treatment of severe COVID-19.
  • Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: PRLD) surged 14.5% to close at $18.00.
  • Berry Corporation (NASDAQ: BRY) gained 14.4% to settle at $9.78 after KeyBanc maintained an Overweight rating on the stock and raised its price target from $9 to $10. The stock has also received positive commentary on Twitter.
  • BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) jumped 14.1% to close at $11.52. BlackBerry was granted U.S. patent titled 'Method and system for trailer tracking and inventory management.'
  • HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: HCWB) shares gained 13.4% to close at $3.22.
  • Travelzoo (NASDAQ: TZOO) surged 13.4% to settle at $13.32.
  • IronNet, Inc. (NYSE: IRNT) surged 13.3% to close at $11.41.
  • LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMFA) shares rose 13.2% to settle at $6.10.
  • RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDHL) gained 13.1% to close at $5.51. RedHill Biopharma recently highlighted recent ADS purchases by management.
  • iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) shares rose 12.9% to close at $9.60.
  • ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY) rose 12.8% to close at $6.72.
  • AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALVR) gained 12.5% to close at $23.49.
  • X Financial (NYSE: XYF) climbed 10.9% to settle at $4.98.
  • Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCKT) gained 10.6% to close at $8.25.
  • Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HRMY) climbed 10.2% to settle at $41.90 after it was announced the company will replace Retail Properties of America in the S&P SmallCap 600.
  • Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SLHG) rose 8.4% to close at $3.34.
  • Youdao, Inc. (NYSE: DAO) rose 7.5% to close at $12.89.
  • Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE: ATH) climbed 7.1% to settle at $82.17.
  • Zix Corporation (NASDAQ: ZIXI) gained 5.5% to close at $8.08 after Reuters reported that the company is exploring a sale.

Losers

  • Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRTX) shares tumbled 69.6% to close at $2.25 on Tuesday in reaction to disappointing data from the Phase 3 ROMAN trial of avasopasem manganese in severe oral mucositis (SOM) patients with locally advanced head and neck cancer (HNC) undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy.
  • Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVIR) dropped 66% to settle at $13.82 after the company reported data from the Phase 2 MOONSONG trial of AT-527 in the outpatient setting in patients with mild or moderate COVID-19. The trial did not meet the primary endpoint of clear reduction in SARS-CoV-2 viral load in the overall population compared to placebo.
  • Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) declined 19.1% to close at $15.90. Peabody recently said it sees preliminary Q3 sales of $670 million to $690 million.
  • Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELY) fell 16.2% to settle at $33.91.
  • Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: WINT) fell 15.6% to close at $1.90.
  • Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVTE) fell 15.5% to close at $14.27.
  • Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ: HNRG) dipped 15.4% to close at $3.29.
  • HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: HPK) dropped 15.2% to settle at $10.82.
  • Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: JCS) fell 14.3% to settle at $4.39.
  • EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVER) dropped 13.4% to close at $15.01 after the company cut third-quarter sales guidance below estimates.
  • Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE: SI) shares declined 13.4% to settle at $137.01 following Q3 results.
  • Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCTI) fell 13% to close at $3.05. Healthcare Triangle announced a new partnership to help transform the company. Healthcare Triangle announced it has advance to Google Cloud Premier Partner status.
  • Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ: ZY) fell 12.8% to close at $11.00.
  • CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE: CEIX) dipped 12.6% to close at $31.20.
  • Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: METC) fell 12.3% to settle at $14.48.
  • Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) dropped 10.6% to close at $363.35. Ulta issued long-term targets (FY22-FY24).
  • Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: OYST) fell 9.9% to close at $12.49. The FDA recently approved Oyster Point Pharma Tyrvaya (varenicline solution) Nasal Spray 0.03 mg for signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.
  • DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO) fell 9.9% to close at $54.61 after the company announced a proposed secondary offering and issued Q3 preliminary results.
  • Valneva SE (NASDAQ: VALN) shares fell 9.7% to settle at $35.40. Valneva shares jumped around 40% on Monday after the company reported VLA2001 met both co-primary endpoints in the Phase 3 pivotal trial Cov-Compare.
  • Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) dropped 9.6% to close at $19.85.
  • ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE: GWH) fell 8% to settle at $17.16.
  • TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ: TASK) fell 7.4% to settle at $67.51 after the company announced the launch of a secondary offering of 10 million shares of Class A common stock.
  • Tata Motors Limited (NYSE: TTM) shares fell 5.3% to close at $32.00. Tata Motors recently raised $1 billion in investments from TPG Rise Climate and ADQ for its Passenger Electric Vehicle business. The company also reported a year-over-year increase in global wholesales.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

