Economic Data Scheduled For Wednesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 20, 2021 3:54am   Comments
Economic Data Scheduled For Wednesday
  • The MBA's index of mortgage application activity for the latest week is scheduled for release at 7:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories in the U.S. will be released at 10:30 a.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari is set to speak at 12:00 p.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic will speak at 12:00 p.m. ET.
  • Chicago Fed President Charles Evans is set to speak at 12:00 p.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Governor Randal Quarles will speak at 1:00 p.m. ET.
  • The Treasury is set to auction 20-year bonds at 1:00 p.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard is set to speak at 1:45 p.m. ET.
  • The Federal Open Market Committee will release its latest Beige Book report at 2:00 p.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly will speak at 8:35 p.m. ET.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Economic DataNews Economics Pre-Market Outlook Markets

