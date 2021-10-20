Economic Data Scheduled For Wednesday
- The MBA's index of mortgage application activity for the latest week is scheduled for release at 7:00 a.m. ET.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories in the U.S. will be released at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari is set to speak at 12:00 p.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic will speak at 12:00 p.m. ET.
- Chicago Fed President Charles Evans is set to speak at 12:00 p.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Governor Randal Quarles will speak at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 20-year bonds at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard is set to speak at 1:45 p.m. ET.
- The Federal Open Market Committee will release its latest Beige Book report at 2:00 p.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly will speak at 8:35 p.m. ET.
