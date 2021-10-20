Margaret Qualley-Starrer 'Maid' Is Set To Overtake 'The Queen's Gambit' As Netflix's Most-Watched Limited Series Ever

Streaming giant Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) expects “Maid” to beat “The Queen’s Gambit” as its most-watched limited series.

What Happened: Netflix said in its third-quarter earnings report on Tuesday that it expects “Maid,” which was released on Oct. 1, to be watched by 67 million households during its first four weeks.

The 10-episode Netflix series is adapted from Stephanie Land’s bestselling memoir “Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay and a Mother’s Will to Survive.” It has been created by award-winning playwright and screenwriter Molly Smith Metzler.

Maid follows the story of Alex, a single mother who turns to houseclean to make ends meet and create a better life for her daughter, Maddy. Alex is played by Margaret Qualley.

The show's cast includes Nick Robinson, Anika Noni Rose, Andie MacDowell, Tracy Vilar, Billy Burke and Rylea Nevaeh Whittet.

Why It Matters: The Queen's Gambit — the story of a female chess prodigy — currently holds the record for most-watched limited series on Netflix. The series, launched on Oct. 23 last year, was watched by 62 million viewers in its first four weeks of release.

Netflix on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings that beat analysts’ estimates. The company added 4.4 million net subscribers to end the quarter with 214 million paid subscribers.

The streaming giant also said that 142 million member households globally have chosen to watch hit Korean survival TV series “Squid Game” in its four weeks.

Price Game: Netflix closed almost 0.2% higher in Tuesday’s trading session at $639.00.

