Volkswagen To Launch ID.3 EV In China On Friday, Looking To Take On Tesla, Nio With More-Affordable Vehicle
Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 20, 2021 3:52am   Comments
Volkswagen Group (OTC: VWAGY) is planning to launch the compact electric car ID.3 in China on Friday, cnEVpost reported, citing the company.

What Happened: The locally made compact electric will be the third such model from Volkswagen's ID. series lineup of electric vehicles. 

The ID.3 is one of the top-selling electric cars in Europe. 

Volkswagen already makes and sells the ID.4 and ID.6 electric vehicles in China.

The German automaker began delivering its first all-electric ID.4 Crozz in March this year, a model that it makes in partnership with China’s FAW Group. 

The ID.3 for China is made at a SAIC-Volkswagen jointly operated plant in Shanghai.

See Also: Volkswagen Has Secured 144,000 Orders For ID.3 EVs So Far This Year In Europe And Half Of These Are New Customers

Why It Matters: China, the world’s second-largest automaker, is a key market for Volkswagen where it aims to sell up to 100,000 ID. series electric vehicles this year. While the automaker has much catching up to do to meet the target, the new launch is expected to lift sales due to a more affordable price point for ID.3.

The German automaker sold 1.85 million vehicles in the country in the first half of 2021, making China its single largest market with a 37% share of total volumes. Volkswagen brands make up for 18% share of the China auto market, as per LMC Automotive, reports the Wall Street Journal.

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO) have already made a head start with their electric vehicle lineup in China. 

Volkswagen reported delivering 10,126 ID. series of electric vehicles in China, sitting neck-to-neck with local electric vehicles startups Nio and Xpeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV), which delivered 10,628 and 10,412 units, respectively.

Price Action: VWAGY shares closed 0.16% higher at $31.17 a share on Friday. 

Click here to check out Benzinga's EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news.

Photo: Courtesy of Volkswagen

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: China electric vehicles EVs Volkswagen ID.3News Retail Sales Global Media Best of Benzinga

