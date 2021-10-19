 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

So Much For A Joke! Microsoft's Xbox Mini-Fridge Gets Sold-Out In 15 Minutes After Going On Sale For Pre-Orders
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 19, 2021 10:28pm   Comments
Share:
So Much For A Joke! Microsoft's Xbox Mini-Fridge Gets Sold-Out In 15 Minutes After Going On Sale For Pre-Orders

An Xbox Series X fridge for sale, which is a replica of Microsoft Inc’s (NASDAQ: MSFT) console, reportedly sold out 15 minutes after it went on sale for pre-orders on Tuesday.

What Happened: The fridge, which owes its origin to a viral meme, was decked up with LEDs with surface features made to resemble the Xbox Series X, as per an Xbox statement.

“The front of the mini fridge also includes a USB port to charge devices and comes with a DC power adapter to enable the mini fridge to work on the go.”

The Xbox fridge would be available at Target Corporation’s (NYSE: TGT) stores and online at Target.com for $99.99. In Canada, these would be sold by the Xbox Gear Shop.

In Europe, the retailers include GAME (UK), Game Stop EU, Tonyk, and Micromania

See Also: How To Buy Microsoft (MSFT) Shares

Why It Matters: The mini fridge was sold out within 15 minutes of it being put on sale, reported Bloomberg.

The refrigerator has already made its way to eBay Inc’s (NASDAQ: EBAY) platform where it is being sold for at least three times its price, as per Bloomberg. 

The fridge came into being after Xbox’s Games Marketing lead Aaron Greenberg said on Twitter in April that the company “will move forward” on its promise to make the device. 

Greenberg’s comments came after the company’s victory in a Twitter meme war.

Microsoft does not give out individual sales figures for Xbox Series S/X consoles, but it is estimated that nearly 6.6 million have been sold, as per a recent report.

The popularity of the Series S/X machines can be gauged by the fact that Microsoft has managed to sell 102,591 consoles in Japan since launch, traditionally a tough market for the tech giant, reported Kotaku.

Comparatively, rival Sony Corporation (NYSE: SONY) has sold 1.1 million PlayStation 5 series consoles in the country. 

Price Action: On Tuesday, Microsoft shares closed nearly 0.3% higher at $308.23 in the regular session and gained 0.17% in the after-hours trading.

Read Next: Is Apple Music Set To Make An Appearance On PS5?

Photo: Courtesy of Xbox

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MSFT)

TSLA Vs MSFT: Which Should You Buy?
Cloudflare Partners With Microsoft, Yandex For Quicker, Relevant Search Results
PlayStation 5 Breaks Nintendo's 33-Month Streak: What It Could Mean For Video Game Stocks
Why Pete Najarian Just Bought Microsoft Call Options That Expire This Week
8 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
BZ Chart Of The Day: Why Microsoft Might Have The Most Important Chart In The Market
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Gaming Consoles memes PS5 xboxNews Retail Sales Tech Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com