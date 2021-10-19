So Much For A Joke! Microsoft's Xbox Mini-Fridge Gets Sold-Out In 15 Minutes After Going On Sale For Pre-Orders

An Xbox Series X fridge for sale, which is a replica of Microsoft Inc’s (NASDAQ: MSFT) console, reportedly sold out 15 minutes after it went on sale for pre-orders on Tuesday.

What Happened: The fridge, which owes its origin to a viral meme, was decked up with LEDs with surface features made to resemble the Xbox Series X, as per an Xbox statement.

“The front of the mini fridge also includes a USB port to charge devices and comes with a DC power adapter to enable the mini fridge to work on the go.”

The Xbox fridge would be available at Target Corporation’s (NYSE: TGT) stores and online at Target.com for $99.99. In Canada, these would be sold by the Xbox Gear Shop.

In Europe, the retailers include GAME (UK), Game Stop EU, Tonyk, and Micromania.

See Also: How To Buy Microsoft (MSFT) Shares

Why It Matters: The mini fridge was sold out within 15 minutes of it being put on sale, reported Bloomberg.

The refrigerator has already made its way to eBay Inc’s (NASDAQ: EBAY) platform where it is being sold for at least three times its price, as per Bloomberg.

The fridge came into being after Xbox’s Games Marketing lead Aaron Greenberg said on Twitter in April that the company “will move forward” on its promise to make the device.

Greenberg’s comments came after the company’s victory in a Twitter meme war.

Thanks to everyone who voted, this was down to the wire and thrilling to follow. Now that @Xbox won, we will move forward on our promise to make those Xbox Series X Mini Fridges. First one off the line will be filled with games & headed to our friends @Skittles of course! https://t.co/xeeN8yLGV8 — Aaron Greenberg U (@aarongreenberg) April 2, 2021

Microsoft does not give out individual sales figures for Xbox Series S/X consoles, but it is estimated that nearly 6.6 million have been sold, as per a recent report.

The popularity of the Series S/X machines can be gauged by the fact that Microsoft has managed to sell 102,591 consoles in Japan since launch, traditionally a tough market for the tech giant, reported Kotaku.

Comparatively, rival Sony Corporation (NYSE: SONY) has sold 1.1 million PlayStation 5 series consoles in the country.

Price Action: On Tuesday, Microsoft shares closed nearly 0.3% higher at $308.23 in the regular session and gained 0.17% in the after-hours trading.

Read Next: Is Apple Music Set To Make An Appearance On PS5?

Photo: Courtesy of Xbox